Car crashes into landmark fountain in downtown Nanaimo

Driver found unconscious after colliding with rock wall at Italian Square Park on Terminal Avenue

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after a car crashed into the Italian Fountain downtown last night.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and RCMP were called to the crash Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 7:20 p.m. after a car went off the road and collided with the fountain’s rock wall along the 600 block of Terminal Avenue.

Emergency crews found the car had crashed through fences around the fountain after colliding with a lamp standard, road sign and garbage can before clipping stone barricades around the downtown landmark.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the female driver of the car was found unconscious in the vehicle.

“The female was roused, there was suspicion that drugs or alcohol may be involved, based on comments from bystanders, but our investigators were unable to substantiate that,” O’Brien said.

The woman was taken to hospital for a medical assessment and no charges are pending. There was no word about injuries, if any, to the male passenger.

Breaking News motor vehicle crash

 

