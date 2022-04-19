Firefighters with Nanaimo Volunteer Fire Department work a crash scene after a car went over an embankment next to the Island Highway on Monday, April 18. Both people in the car were taken to hospital for observation. (Photo courtesy Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters with Nanaimo Volunteer Fire Department work a crash scene after a car went over an embankment next to the Island Highway on Monday, April 18. Both people in the car were taken to hospital for observation. (Photo courtesy Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department)

Car goes off Island Highway and down embankment north of Nanaimo

Two people taken to hospital for observation after incident in Nanoose Bay on Monday, April 18

Two people came away relatively unscathed after their car went off the Island Highway and careened down a steep 80-foot embankment north of Nanaimo.

The mishap occurred Monday, April 18, at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 19 near an area known as the Nanoose Flats in Nanoose Bay.

Capt. Cody Nielsen, with Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department, incident commander at the scene, said in an e-mail that a single vehicle left the highway and went down the embankment on its wheels and came to rest about 80 feet down at the bottom of the embankment near the E&N Railway tracks.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation. Nielsen said the occupants had exited the car and climbed the embankment to the side of the highway by the time firefighters arrived.

Traffic was restricted to a single lane on the section of highway for about one hour as the vehicles occupants were looked after and their car was cleared from the site.

READ ALSO: Driver leaves scene after rollover crash in Nanoose Bay


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

firefightersmotor vehicle crash

Previous story
Sea lions trapped in fish farm near Tofino expected to move on after pens emptied

Just Posted

Huu-ay-aht First Nations Elected Chief Councillor Robert Dennis Sr. speaks to the ACRD board on April 13, 2022, accompanied by ha’wiih (hereditary chief) Jeff Cook. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District celebrates 10 years of First Nations on the board

On the count of three, kids were off and hunting at the First Baptist Church Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Easter egg hunt returns to the Alberni Valley

Walter Tarnowksy (left), General Manager at Catalyst Port Alberni, shakes hands with Hupacasath FIrst Nation Elected Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder (right), after signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Hupacasath First Nation and Catalyst Paper, a Paper Excellence company. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Paper Excellence, Hupacasath First Nation sign MOU

Chemical analyses were performed on these archaeological short-tailed albatross specimens, as shown in this undated handout image, to explore long-term behaviour trends. The short-tailed albatross showed distinctive behaviour when it returned to feed at Vancouver Island across a period of over 4,000 years before being driven to the precipice of extinction, says a new study. THE CANADIANS PRESS/HO-Eric Guiry
Albatross came back to Vancouver Island to feed over hundreds of generations: study