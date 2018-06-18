Western Maritime Institute will have a table set up this Thursday, June 21, at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at Nanaimo Military Camp on Nanaimo Lakes Road. BLACK PRESS file photo

Career connections coming to mid Island this week

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Thursday, June 21, in Nanaimo

Job seekers can stop by to take a look at what’s out there, and may find career options they hadn’t even thought of.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Thursday, June 21, in Nanaimo and indications are that employers and institutions are keen on making connections.

With various businesses, agencies and organizations noting that there are job openings up and down Vancouver Island, there are opportunities out there, from entry-level positions on up.

Based on the variety of tables that have been booked for Thursday, there will be a wide range of information presented at the career fair. The News Bulletin, for example, spoke to the B.C. RCMP, marijuana producer Tilray, and the Ladysmith Press about some of the job openings available.

For those who are planning to come dressed for success and with resumé in hand, there could be interviews right on site; either way, those who will be manning the tables will have a vested interest in meeting people and sharing information about employment and education.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be held Thursday, June 21, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Nanaimo Military Camp at 709 Nanaimo Lakes Rd.

For updated information about businesses and agencies that will be at the Nanaimo career fair June 21, like and follow the Facebook page at this link. Watch for more coverage at www.nanaimobulletin.com.

