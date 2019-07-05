Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Three people are in custody after a series of carjackings and police pursuits in the southeastern corner of B.C., yesterday.

It started early Thursday morning after RCMP received a report that a truck had been stolen from a property in Hosmer, just north of Fernie. The individual who made the report witnessed a stranger driving his white Chevy pickup truck, accompanied by another individual in a darker Ford pickup.

When police located and attempted to stop the Ford, it accelerated toward the police cars, narrowly missing the officers.

Later that day, police located a suspicious white Ford pickup, and deemed it to be stolen. When the driver was informed he was under arrest he fled the scene, narrowly missing another RCMP officer who attempted to intercept him.

Heading for the Alberta border, the white Ford was intercepted by both Elk Valley RCMP and Crowsnest Pass RCMP. Police located the white Ford, disabled, and observed a male and female fleeing the scene while attempting to carjack surrounding vehicles. Both individuals were quickly arrested.

Police were made aware of a third male suspect, but by the time they tracked him down, he had already stolen another vehicle and was heading southwest towards Cranbrook.

RCMP pursued the subject until he abandoned the stolen vehicle, carjacked another vehicle and continued toward Jaffray where he attempted to steal yet another vehicle. He was taken into custody with the help of a Police Service Dog.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges.

Elk Valley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Jeff Harrold extended his thanks to the community, whom he credited as being instrumental in reporting vehicle locations. He also thanked the many groups who helped get the situation under control.

“This is an outstanding example of a coordinated response by RCMP from across the entire southeastern part of B.C. and Alberta, to work together towards a successful resolution in what can only be described as (an) unbelievable series of events,” said Harrold.

Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233. The investigation is ongoing.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park
Next story
Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

Just Posted

Trinity Church in Port Alberni welcomes accessibility improvements

Community hall will now be an emergency reception centre in South Port

Funtastic Port Alberni puts on a show

31st annual Okee Dokee slo-pitch tournament drew 80 teams to the Alberni Valley

Rain barrel project supports Alberni Valley artists, promotes sustainability

The Five Acre Shaker has teamed up with Social Root Consulting for this project

North Island College honours Mary Pat Thompson with Emeritus designation

Thompson joined the Port Alberni campus in 2004

Port Alberni father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Most Read