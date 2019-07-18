(BC Ferries/News Files)

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

A man was arrested at Tsawwassen ferry terminal last week after allegedly keying a pair of vehicles because their alarms were bothering his dog.

Delta police were called to the terminal at about 9:40 a.m. on July 9 after a member of the public called to say a passenger on board a BC Ferries vessel was threatening to vandalize vehicles whose alarms were going off.

“The reason why apparently this threat was made is that the individual claimed the alarms were disturbing his dog,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said.

Officers found two vehicles that “appeared to have fresh key-like damage,” and a suspect was arrested on suspicion of mischief.

Leykauf said DPD officers answer a variety of calls from BC Ferries “on a weekly basis” and generally respond to complaints of car alarms going off in the community, “but I don’t know of a similar occurrence such as this.”


