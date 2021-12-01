People entering Canada need the ArriveCAN app. (Black Press Media File)

CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

Regardless of how long or short the trip is, ArriveCAN app is still mandatory

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a “reminder” Wednesday, saying Canadians returning to the country need to use the ArriveCAN app, regardless of how long they were outside of the country.

The federal ArriveCAN app is mandatory for everyone, regardless if travellers enter by land, air, or sea. All travellers must use the application to submit information related to proof of vaccination and quarantine plan prior to arriving to Canada

Foreign nationals travelling for discretionary purposes may be denied entry into Canada if they do not submit their information on ArriveCAN.

RELATED: No wait at Peace Arch border as PCR test requirement removed for short trips

Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people registered under the Indian Act will not be denied entry if they do not have the ArriveCAN app, but they may be subject to fines and will not be eligible for the fully-vaccinated traveller exemption.

On Nov. 30, the federal government lifted a PCR test requirement for Canadians that visited the U.S. for less than 72 hours.

