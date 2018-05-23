Celebrate cycling in Port Alberni during Bike to Work and School Week

Numerous ‘celebration stations’ are planned for May 28 to June 2

Cycling enthusiasts in Port Alberni are gearing up for another Bike to Work and School Week from Monday, May 28 to Saturday, June 2.

Cycle Alberni will hold a number of “celebration stations” throughout the week, starting with a pancake breakfast at Ozzie’s Cycle on Monday from 7-9 a.m.

This year will also feature a “Yoga for Cyclists” event on Friday, June 1 at Victoria Quay, free for all Bike to Work Week participants.

“You don’t even need to bring a mat,” said Cycle Alberni chair John Mayba. “Just come and see what’s going on. I think it’s going to be interesting.”

The finale event takes place on Saturday, with a bike parade starting at the Echo Centre at 2 p.m. Participants will ride down to Harbour Quay for a BBQ and live music.

Mayba also encouraged the mayor and city council on Monday, May 14 to ride their bikes to the next council meeting.

“Bike to Work Week is simply an opportunity to encourage people in our community to get out and exercise,” said Mayba.

Celebration Stations:

Monday, May 28 — Ozzie’s Cycle pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 29 — Steampunk Café from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 — 4-6 p.m. at Best Western plus Barclay Hotel

Thursday, May 31 — 7-9 a.m. at BuyLow Foods

Friday, June 1 — Yoga for Cyclists at Victoria Quay

Saturday, June 2 — Meet at the Echo Centre for a parade at 2 p.m. followed by a Bike Finale at Harbour Quay

