A bike parade kicks off at the Echo Centre on Saturday, June 2. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Celebrate cycling in Port Alberni during Bike to Work and School Week

Numerous ‘celebration stations’ are planned for May 28 to June 2

Cycling enthusiasts in Port Alberni are gearing up for another Bike to Work and School Week from Monday, May 28 to Saturday, June 2.

Cycle Alberni will hold a number of “celebration stations” throughout the week, starting with a pancake breakfast at Ozzie’s Cycle on Monday from 7-9 a.m.

This year will also feature a “Yoga for Cyclists” event on Friday, June 1 at Victoria Quay, free for all Bike to Work Week participants.

“You don’t even need to bring a mat,” said Cycle Alberni chair John Mayba. “Just come and see what’s going on. I think it’s going to be interesting.”

The finale event takes place on Saturday, with a bike parade starting at the Echo Centre at 2 p.m. Participants will ride down to Harbour Quay for a BBQ and live music.

Mayba also encouraged the mayor and city council on Monday, May 14 to ride their bikes to the next council meeting.

“Bike to Work Week is simply an opportunity to encourage people in our community to get out and exercise,” said Mayba.

Celebration Stations:

Monday, May 28 — Ozzie’s Cycle pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 29 — Steampunk Café from 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 — 4-6 p.m. at Best Western plus Barclay Hotel

Thursday, May 31 — 7-9 a.m. at BuyLow Foods

Friday, June 1 — Yoga for Cyclists at Victoria Quay

Saturday, June 2 — Meet at the Echo Centre for a parade at 2 p.m. followed by a Bike Finale at Harbour Quay

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

Just Posted

Chaos and creativity reign at Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will be an… Continue reading

Celebrate cycling in Port Alberni during Bike to Work and School Week

Numerous ‘celebration stations’ are planned for May 28 to June 2

Alberni RCMP kept busy with 170 calls over May long weekend

Detachment answers calls from fatal vehicle crash to man with a gun, trailer thefts

Ucluelet shakes up emergency services, removes manager, eyes new sirens

District has eliminated Emergency and Environmental Manager position

Port Alberni’s Walk for Dog Guides has a new look, new route

Bosley’s comes on board as sponsor for May 27 event

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

B.C. patients lost nearly $500,000 due to medical wait times: report

Fraser Institute report shows Canadians as a whole lost $1.9 billion

BC Seafood Festival competition line-up announced for Island event

Top international and local celebrity chefs and oyster shuckers will be leveraging… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

There are still about 300 Canadian Forces personnel, 380 wildfire crews helping with flood response

Vancouver Island police dog retires from RCMP

Boomer and Const. Clay Wurzinger had numerous successes

PNE’s Summer Night Concerts by Village People, Lauper, Goo Goo Dolls, more

Mostly retro sounds at this year’s fair in Vancouver, starting Aug. 18

Notley to skip western premiers meeting today, but slams leader who’s there

Notley told reporters that B.C. Premier John Horgan is trying to shut down the Trans Mountain pipeline

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

Analysts and observers remain perplexed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s comment last week that “plenty of investors would be interested in taking on this project”.

Most Read