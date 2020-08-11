Firefighters now have the wildfire on Green Mountain under control. (File photo)

Central Vancouver Island’s Green Mountain fire under full control

Fire fighters still monitoring site between Cowichan Lake and Nanaimo River

The wildfire in the Green Mountain area north of Cowichan Lake is now fully under control.

But Donna MacPherson, a spokeswoman for B.C.’s Coastal Fire Centre, said that fire officials are not considering the fire, which covered 16.9 hectares at its height, completely out yet.

“There are currently no fire resources at the site, but we’re closely monitoring it to ensure that it’s out,” she said.

The Green Mountain wildfire, in the Nanaimo River area, was first reported on July 31, and 45 firefighters and four helicopters were on scene at the fire’s height a few days later.

But cooler days and some precipitation since then had helped crews fight the fire and bring it under control.

The fire is thought to have been started during a thunderstorm in the area on the morning of July 31.

RELATED STORY: CREWS REPORT ‘GOOD PROGRESS’ FIGHTING WILDFIRE NORTH OF COWICHAN LAKE

MacPherson said, despite the cooler than normal temperatures recently, the fire rating in the Cowichan Valley is currently “high”.

She said that while camp fires are allowed in areas under the CDC’s jurisdiction, they can only be one-half metre by one-half metre, and there must be a means to quickly extinguish it close by.

Many local governments have their own rules and regulations for fires and other ignition sources, and residents and visitors are encouraged to check out their websites to see what is, and isn’t, allowed.


