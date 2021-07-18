A CF-18 demo jet flies over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Sunday, July 18. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

CF-18 flies over Island hospitals as part of Operation Inspiration

Snowbirds slated for flyover on Monday, July 19

A fighter jet flew over hospitals on Vancouver Island this afternoon to salute some of the people who fought the pandemic on the front lines.

Operation Inspiration arrived on the Island on Sunday, July 18, with a CF-18 demo jet flying over Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and circling over other areas of Vancouver Island before flying over Royal Jubilee and Victoria General hospitals.

Operation Inspiration will also include a flyover by the CF Snowbirds on Monday, July 19.

“Our air demonstration teams are an important face of our Air Force and their role in connecting us to Canadians was clear last year through the success of Operation Inspiration. This year we couldn’t think of a better way to continue that momentum than through formally recognizing Operation Inspiration as an enduring mission that will be carried forward by these two teams,” said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the 1 Canadian Air Division, in a press release.

