Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman at the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in May 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman at the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in May 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

Charges laid related to fatal crash last year on the highway in Nanaimo

Colin Hewitt, 50, faces numerous driving causing death charges, next court appearance Sept. 12

More than a year after a driver died in a crash in south Nanaimo, charges have been laid against the other driver involved.

A 74-year-old woman died in a crash at Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway on May 20, 2021, just before 9 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Sept. 1, advising that charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and impaired operation over .08 causing death have been laid against Colin Hewitt, 50.

Police attended Hewitt’s residence on Friday, Aug. 26, and arrested him, noted the release, and a bail hearing was held the same day.

Hewitt was released from custody and will have a court appearance Tuesday, Sept. 12, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

RELATED: Nanaimo RCMP gathering evidence about pickup truck and driver following fatal crash

RELATED: Woman dies in crash in south Nanaimo

RELATED: Serious crash closes Nanaimo’s Cranberry intersection


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park for the 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Artists will paint plein air at 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: New event at men’s club draws a crowd

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre readies for fall

A black bear spotted on Fawn Rd. Sept. 12, 2020. It damaged a plum tree and ate all of its fruit. (Submitted photo)
EDITORIAL: Bears aren’t Disney animals