Charges upgraded against mother of murdered B.C. girl

Kerryann Lewis now faces first- rather than second-degree murder in the death of Aaliyah Rosa.

Charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder against the mother of seven-year-old Aaliyah Isabella Rosa who was killed last summer in Langley.

The child was found dead on July 22 in a Willoughby-area condo, and in short order, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the case.

Less than a month later, on Aug. 17, her mother, Kerryann Lewis, was charged with second-degree murder in the child’s death.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday those charges were upgraded. No details as to why were provided, as there is a publication ban in place.

Lewis is next set to appear in court on Jan. 30 for an arraignment hearing.

RELATED STORIES:

UPDATED: IHIT investigates death of seven-year-old in Langley

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

VIDEO: Little Aaliyah Rosa’s funeral is today

Childcare workers create GoFundMe campaign for murdered Langley child