A man wears a protective facemask as he walks on the outskirts of the Forbidden City at a New Year installation in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images)

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Canadians stranded in a quarantined Chinese city were told Wednesday that a flight set to bring them home was delayed, leaving them stranded in the epicentre of the new coronavirus for another half day.

The flight was supposed to leave Wuhan early Thursday morning local time, but an email from the Canadian Embassy announced it would be delayed to the evening, said Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from L’Ascension, Que.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada, please be advised the departure time has been delayed,” the message forwarded to The Canadian Press reads.

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter Chloe is among the prospective evacuees, said he, too, received the email and was disappointed by the delay.

Representatives for Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to questions about why the plane was delayed.

But efforts to evacuate Canadians who want out of Wuhan have been slow-going as Ottawa sought permission from Chinese authorities. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the plane would wait in Vietnam until the government received the go-ahead.

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan but the plane has room for only 250 passengers.

WATCH: Presumptive case of new coronavirus in B.C.

Upon arrival in Canada, the evacuees aboard the upcoming flight from Wuhan will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario for 14 days, a recent letter from the government said.

The letter also said visits from friends and family will not be permitted to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

ALSO READ: Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

The novel coronavirus’s death toll climbed to 490 on Wednesday, an increase of 65 in a single day. All of the new deaths were in Wuhan. Nearly 25,000 people have been sickened.

In Canada, there are five cases of the illness: three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

The latest presumptive case is a woman in her 50s in the Vancouver area, who had family visiting from Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital.

Local public health officials said the case tested positive but they’re awaiting official confirmation from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Press

