Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

For the time being, Vernon has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

The website gasbuddy.com shows Vernon with nine of the top-10 cheapest prices for fuel in the province, ranging from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9 per litre.

Three of four gas stations along 25th Avenue to 43rd Street have gas for $1.14.9, the other is at $1.16.9.

One Prince George outlet ($1.15.9) prevented a Vernon sweep of the top-10 prices.

Gas in the northern B.C. capital ranges from $1.15.9 to $1.19.9.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, gas is considerably higher.

Prices in Kelowna, as of Tuesday morning, ranged from $1.29.9 to $1.31.9; in Penticton, prices go from $1.29.9 to $1.32.9; and in Kamloops, prices are listed between $1.24.9 and $1.28.9.

In Vancouver, gas is going for between $1.49.9 and $1.51.9.

