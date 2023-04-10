The current Cherry Creek Fire Hall does not meet today’s seismic requirements and needs to be replaced. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The current Cherry Creek Fire Hall does not meet today’s seismic requirements and needs to be replaced. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Cherry Creek residents to vote on fire hall replacement plan

Polls will be open for residents only, April 18-19 at waterworks district office

Polls will be open later this month for Cherry Creek residents to decide whether or not to replace their aging fire hall.

The Cherry Creek Waterworks District announced that they will conduct a vote on April 18 and 19 to obtain a stance from residents on financing a new fire hall for the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The present fire hall is more than 60 years old, and no longer meets seismic requirements.

The goal is to construct a building that is resilient in disaster scenarios, says the waterworks district. Current plans propose a 6,500 square foot, steel-fabricated fire station with five bays that will include a workshop, utility room, offices, and a training room.

A new hall would be built directly behind the current hall, formerly the Cherry Creek Community Park. The current fire hall would be kept and used for storage for “non-essential” equipment.

The estimated budget for the project is $2 million, with $600,000 in gas tax funding provided by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD). This funding needs to be spent by March 2024. The Cherry Creek VFD also has $400,000 in savings from working for the province during wildfire season.

The remaining $1.5 million (including $500,000 of contingency funds) would be financed by Cherry Creek residents.

Polling for the fire hall will take place at the Cherry Creek Waterworks District office (5920 Cherry Creek Road). Polls will be open on Tuesday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 19 from 8 a.m. until one hour after the end of Cherry Creek Community Hall’s annual general meeting (which begins at 7 p.m.). Only Cherry Creek landowners are able to vote.

For more information, visit the Cherry Creek Waterworks website at www.cherrycreekwater.com.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Hanging in’: David Suzuki shares insights as he retires from ‘The Nature of Things’
Next story
Legacy of sacrifice and success at core of Vancouver’s Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Just Posted

Brennan Smith won the Westcoast Sooke 10K on Sunday crossing the finish line at 32:17 minutes. Jennifer Erickson was the top woman with a time of 37:23. (Contributed photo)
Speedfarm Running Club dominates Westcoast Sooke 10K

The current Cherry Creek Fire Hall does not meet today’s seismic requirements and needs to be replaced. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Cherry Creek residents to vote on fire hall replacement plan

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ president David Michaud, left, and Nanaimo blogger Tony Peyton have known each other for more than a decade. Peyton has written about Michaud’s dedication to hockey. (PHOTO COURTESY TONY PEYTON)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Blogger finds heartbeat of hockey—in Port Alberni