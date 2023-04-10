Cherry Creek residents to vote on fire hall replacement plan

Polls will be open for residents only, April 18-19 at waterworks district office

Polls will be open later this month for Cherry Creek residents to decide whether or not to replace their aging fire hall.

The Cherry Creek Waterworks District announced that they will conduct a vote on April 18 and 19 to obtain a stance from residents on financing a new fire hall for the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department. The present fire hall is more than 60 years old, and no longer meets seismic requirements.

The goal is to construct a building that is resilient in disaster scenarios, says the waterworks district. Current plans propose a 6,500 square foot, steel-fabricated fire station with five bays that will include a workshop, utility room, offices, and a training room.

A new hall would be built directly behind the current hall, formerly the Cherry Creek Community Park. The current fire hall would be kept and used for storage for “non-essential” equipment.

The estimated budget for the project is $2 million, with $600,000 in gas tax funding provided by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD). This funding needs to be spent by March 2024. The Cherry Creek VFD also has $400,000 in savings from working for the province during wildfire season.

The remaining $1.5 million (including $500,000 of contingency funds) would be financed by Cherry Creek residents.

Polling for the fire hall will take place at the Cherry Creek Waterworks District office (5920 Cherry Creek Road). Polls will be open on Tuesday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 19 from 8 a.m. until one hour after the end of Cherry Creek Community Hall’s annual general meeting (which begins at 7 p.m.). Only Cherry Creek landowners are able to vote.

For more information, visit the Cherry Creek Waterworks website at www.cherrycreekwater.com.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District