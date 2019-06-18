Cherry Creek Waterworks District imposes water restrictions

The Cherry Creek Waterworks District in the Alberni Valley will be implementing Stage 1 water restrictions effective immediately.

The decision was made by the district’s board of trustees in order to ensure a safe, sustainable, long-term water supply throughout the dry summer months.

READ: Wildfire burning near Taylor Flats in the Alberni Valley

Even numbered addresses can water or use a sprinkler on even numbered days and odd numbered addresses can water/sprinkle on odd-numbered days from 6-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m.

Cherry Creek residents can continue with drip/micro irrigation and hand watering any day to a maximum of two hours, including vegetable gardens. Residents can use a hose with a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail/bucket to wash vehicles and outdoor surfaces

Earlier this week, the City of Port Alberni also implemented Stage 1 water restrictions.