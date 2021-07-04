A fire at the end of Clayton Road in Cherry Creek is now classified as “under control.” (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control

Fire crews still dealing with ‘hot spots’ in wildfire area

A wildfire at the south end of Cherry Creek Road near Port Alberni is officially under control.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. on June 28 and quickly grew to two hectares in size. Crews from Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department, BC Wildfire Service, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department worked to stop the spread of the fire and extinguish it over the next few days.

READ MORE: Firefighters work to extinguish Cherry Creek wildfire

On July 2, Cherry Creek VFD announced that the fire was officially classified as “under control,” meaning the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire.

“While there is often no visible smoke or fire from the site, it has been producing hot spots on a daily basis,” Cherry Creek VFD posted on Facebook. “These hot spots have all been located within the fire perimeter (the burned area).”

Cherry Creek VFD and BC Wildfire Service will continue to patrol the area and deal with hot spots as they occur.

Residents are encouraged to report any smoke or flames outside of the burned area by contacting BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 as soon as possible.

A crew from Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department helps to mop up a fire at the end of Cherry Creek near Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY BEAVER CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT)

