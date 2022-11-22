Cherry Creek will be headed to the polls for byelection

Voters in the Cherry Creek area of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) will be heading to the polls again next year for a byelection after the Supreme Court determined that the results for the 2022 general election were invalid.

The ACRD petitioned earlier this month to the Supreme Court to determine the validity of the election in electoral Area F (Cherry Creek) after candidate Mike Sparrow won the race against his opponent Darren DeLuca by only four votes. A review of the voting book following the election also showed that some voter registration forms were not filled in correctly, which could affect the results of the close race.

This is the second time in recent years that Cherry Creek has been faced with a byelection. The 2018 civic election results were also declared invalid due to a similar “irregularity” in the results.

The byelection will be held in March 2023, but the exact dates for nominations and voting will be announced at a later time. In the meantime, the Cherry Creek director seat will be vacant.

Cherry Creek residents can stay updated by visiting the ACRD’s website at www.acrd.bc.ca.

Election 2022