RCMP file photo. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP file photo. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Child dies in hospital after incident at Creston campground, investigation ongoing

The child died from their injuries on Sept. 2

A child has died in hospital following an incident at a campground east of Creston.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, the Creston RCMP and BC Ambulance were dispatched to the campground with reports of an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, the child was found in serious medical distress. First aid was administered, and they were transported to Calgary Children’s Hospital by way of BC Air Ambulance.

On Sept. 2, the child died in hospital from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, first responders and medical personnel,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the RCMP. “This investigation is still in the preliminary stages with many tasks being completed. This will be a thorough and involved process, with many agencies including BC Coroners service.”

The name of the child will not be released to protect the family’s privacy. No further information is available at this time.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the major crime unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477 or the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

 

@kelseyannayates
kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 801 new cases, 6 COVID deaths as 1st-dose vaccinations top 85%

READ MORE: Four leaders square off in first televised debate of federal election campaign

Creston ValleyRCMP

Previous story
Alberta announces $100 gift card as incentive to get fully vaccinated
Next story
Float plane crashes into Cowichan Lake

Just Posted

In this photo, circa 1946, several large fish hang under a Port Alberni Tyee Club sign, labelled with their weights. The Tyee Club was formed in the 1930s by a group of businessmen who loved to fish and wanted to promote fishing in the Alberni Inlet. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN14100 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tyee Club has long history in Port Alberni

An artist paints what he sees at Fisherman’s Harbour while standing at Harbour Quay during the 2019 Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Learn about plein air painting with DRAW Gallery’s ninth annual Paint Out

John Mayba and others will bring the region’s climate emergency into focus with a rally Sept. 8 in front of Port Alberni City Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni plans rally for climate change on Sept. 8

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Lightning fast greens give Cody Breuker a top score in men’s golf action