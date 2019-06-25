Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Police have confirmed that a child was hit and killed by a vehicle in a driveway this morning on Vancouver Island.

On June 25 at approximately 11:45 a.m. Shawnigan Lake RCMP members responded to a call of a child that had been struck in the driveway of a residence on Maynard Avenue in Cobble Hill in the Cowichan Valley.

Upon arrival BC Ambulance and fire rescue were already on scene and attempting lifesaving efforts, however the child succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Evidence gathered at this time does not indicate any impairment on part of the driver, police said, however the collision is still under investigation and Shawnigan Lake RCMP members are currently being assisted by the Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services team.

Family members of the child are at the scene, and Victim Services is working with the family.

“This is a tragic and traumatic incident, and we are working closely with all members and first responders who attended the scene to ensure they have the support they need,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Tim Desaulniers.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation. The Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means. Due to the privacy of the deceased (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation), they will not confirm or release an identification.