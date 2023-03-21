West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Child pornography investigations double on Greater Victoria’s West Shore

Six offenders convicted since last September

Child pornography investigations undertaken by West Shore RCMP doubled last year compared to 2021.

The police force said the possession, distribution and production of child pornography represent the majority of cases handled by its serious crime unit – a department that also investigates attempted murder, aggravated assault and firearm-related offences.

There were 39 child porn investigations by West Shore RCMP in 2022, up from 19 the year prior. Police in a Monday (March 20) news release highlighted how investigations have led to six convictions since last September. The RCMP said those investigations are complex and rely heavily on policing resources as they include obtaining production orders, search warrants, conducting surveillance and analyzing enormous amounts of data.

The investigations into those various cases ranged from eight months to two and a half years to complete and led to offenders getting between a seven-month conditional sentence to four years in jail. The six offenders – five of them being men – were all between the ages of 18 and 40.

“Though the number of these investigations appears to be increasing year over year, the unit takes some comfort in these recent convictions,” said Sgt. Thana Hodge.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP launches special unit to investigate sex crimes

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. city says no to flying pride flag at local facilities
Next story
Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Just Posted

AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Echo Pool in Port Alberni faces closures

BC Housing won’t be renewing the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s contract to operate Our Home on Eighth shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Friendship Center takes over operation of city shelter

A member of Alberni Valley Rescue Squad traverses the snowy slopes of 5040 Peak during a rescue of three stranded skiers, March 8, 2023. (AVRS INSTAGRAM PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Rescue Squad saves skiers stranded on 5040 Peak

Juno award-winning band the Good Lovelies will be stopping at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Juno Award-winning roots trio headed to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni