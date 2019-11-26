Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

B.C.’s child watchdog has released a scathing report highlighting miscommunication and ineffective oversight between Alberta and B.C.’s child welfare agencies which it says led to a chaotic life for a teenager that ended when he fatally overdosed on fentanyl.

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, recommended Tuesday that the government create a dedicated position that would overlook children in Crown’s care when they move across provinces.

The recommendation is one of a handful released in Charlesworth’s latest report – titled “Caught in the Middle,” which investigated the short life of a “compassionate” teen who overdosed while staying in a B.C. emergency residence in 2017.

The teen, given the pseudonym of Romain in the report, was born in Edmonton in June 2000, and was placed on the Alberta government’s radar in 2006 after a probe into allegations of physical abuse by his father. Romain went on to spend the next three years moving between Belize with his father and grandmother and Alberta. He returned to live in B.C. with his mother in 2009.

Romain, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression and oppositional defiant disorder, suffered from suicidal ideation but was never placed in government care – despite his mother’s requests.

In July 2011, at the age of 11, he was finally placed into the province’s care after his mother dropped him off at an Alberta Child Services office and told staff she could no longer care for him.

Romain told case workers he felt “cracked like an eggshell … passed around for 20 million years,” the report reads.

During the next several years, Romain struggled with behavioural outbursts and aggressive and violent behaviour towards staff and himself. He was placed in residential homes, treatment centres and was in and out of his mother’s home. During this time, the report states, he was sexually assaulted by another male youth from one of the homes, and physically assaulted after he reported it to police.

Based on a review of records, child watchdog investigators determined that Romain was moved at least eight times between parents and countries prior to the age of 10, and he was moved approximately 12 times during the two years he spent in the Alberta care system between the ages of 11 and 13.

In October 2013, he was sent to live with his older sister in B.C., although watchdog investigators remain unsure as to why or how it was made.

No formal supports were arranged by Alberta’s Child Services agency for Romain’s sister, then 26 years old, according to the report. Communication between Romain’s case worker in Alberta and MCFD were minimal until a few months after the young teen moved to B.C.

In February, due to escalating behavioural issues at his sister’s home, Romain was sent back to Alberta after MCFD authorities determined there were “no resources to accommodate” Romain in B.C.

The teen was taken, in handcuffs, back to the same co-residence facility where he had been sexually assaulted, despite promises to the contrary by his case worker.

Percentage of provinces and territories which have sending and receiving Interprovincial Agreements with B.C.

A lack of stability in Romain’s living conditions continued for the next four years, while he dealt with substance use issues and continued to struggle with low self-worth and threats of suicide. During this time his mother moved to B.C., with the help of Alberta Child Services, and Romain was sent to live with her shortly after. In 2016, Romain’s father moved to the province, as well. Romain was then briefly moved to Alberta, before returning.

In early 2017, Romain, now 17, was placed in another B.C. government facility, a two-bedroom home shared with another male youth who had a history of sexual intrusion with former co-residents, the report reads. While there, Romain was sexually assaulted by the youth while incoherent and under the influence of unknown substances.

At 17 years old, Romain died of an accidental overdose on fentanyl that May.

B.C. and Alberta’s Interprovincial Agreement included ‘dropped handoffs’

An internal file review by the MCFD following Roman’s death found that his case worker failed to meet with him monthly, as required, according to the report. None of the serious incidents that happened on B.C. soil were reported to his Alberta case worker and that MCFD failed to pursue a specialized placement for Romain despite funding being available.

Romain’s experience illustrates what can happen when children in government care are moved between provinces and territories, the report reads, despite an established interprovincial protocol designed to make such a transition “seamless.”

When children of Crown move across province borders, respective child service agencies are supposed to create an Interprovincial Agreement, which includes culminated information from case workers, any pertinent updates as the youth ages while in care, as well as funding agreements between the involved governments.

Charlesworth said the investigation found “a link between the inadequate services provided to Romain in B.C. and his death by overdose,” specifically shortcomings in following protocols, a lack of oversight within the province, a need for more training among MCFD’s employees.

Charlesworth said that while it is outside of her jurisdiction to make recommendations for Alberta Child Services, MCFD failed to provide Romain with the resources he needed for his various psychiatric disorders.

The report also called on B.C.’s children’s ministry to take a leadership role in improving the interprovincial policy – a move B.C.’s Minister of Children and Family Development, Katrine Conroy, accepts.

“Interprovincial cases are admittedly complex. They involve rare practice for our staff who seldom, if ever, deal with this type of scenario. At any given time, there are roughly 100 such children and youth throughout the province,” Conroy said.

“This means that staff on the ground were handling a challenging, multi-dimensional case that required co-ordination between service providers in both jurisdictions.”

Conroy said the government has funded a dedicated coordinator to rigorously overlook all cases that cross provinces.

