A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)

A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)

Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Man caught on video making homophobic comments and other insults outside SkyTrain station

WARNING: The video in this story contains coarse and homophobic language that might not be suitable for all readers.

A Chilliwack man was arrested when he turned himself in to police after he was caught on video making homophobic comments outside a SkyTrain station in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“Vancouver Police have identified a man recorded making offensive and homophobic comments in a video that went viral on social media earlier this week,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a press release Feb. 4.

VPD launched an investigation on Jan. 31 after a 27-year-old man posted a TikTok video recorded outside the Burrard Station. In the video, a man is heard making homophobic comments and other insults.

The 34-year-old suspect from Chilliwack turned himself in to VPD Hate Crimes investigators on Feb. 2 and was arrested for his role in the alleged crime, and for an unrelated firearms offence.

He has since been released pending his next court appearance on March 29.

Because charges have not yet been formally laid, the man cannot be identified.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackSkyTrain

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or dream?

Just Posted

More than 100 people from different walks of life gather at Royal Jubilee Hospital for Code Hack 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s Code Hack returns to help improve health care

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni releases public engagement plan for 2023 budget discussions

P.A. Squash & Fitness, located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni bar slapped with $19,000 in liquor branch fines

Port Alberni Bombers forward Chase Pacheco fires a shot on Campbell River goaltender Nick Peters during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop game to visiting Campbell River Storm