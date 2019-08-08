China Creek Marina and Campground, seen at dawn in this file photo, is under a boil water advisory after high levels of E. coli were detected in the drinking water. The water has been treated and further testing will be done before the advisory is lifted. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

China Creek Campground issues boil water advisory

Campground on Alberni Inlet showing high levels of E. coli in drinking water system

China Creek Campground is under a boil water advisory after a test of the drinking water source showed excessive levels of E. coli bacteria.

“It is typical of China Creek that we would get some E. coli this time of year,” said Cecilia Addy, manager of marina services with the Port Alberni Port Authority. The port authority owns and operates China Creek Marina and Campground, located several kilometres down the Alberni Inlet from the city.

China Creek Campground’s drinking water is ground water that comes from a deep well system, and is in turn stored in a reservoir.

”When we have results such as E. coli we have procedures set in place,” Addy explained.

Addy said the conditions that prompted the boil water advisory are natural for this time of year, and that the campground has emergency procedures that were enacted as soon as the high bacterial count came back from Island Health.

”This is typical for us this time of year,” she said. A hot, dry spell followed by rain usually brings on higher levels of bacteria, particularly because it’s groundwater, she added. Results of the water tests were not immediately available.

Addy said chlorine has been added to the drinking water system. It will sit for 24 hours before being flushed; testing will continue, and the advisory will only be lifted once two clear tests have been recorded and Island Health approves.

”We have to treat it when it has any contaminants in it,” she explained.

This is the first boil water advisory for the Alberni Valley this summer, although there different beaches have been closed due to high bacterial counts—Canal Beach at Canal Waterfront Park, and Papermill Dam Park on both sides of the Somass River.

City of Port Alberni CAO Tim Pley said water tests will be conducted on the city-owned side of Papermill Dam as well as the Somass River sandbar, located downriver from the Somass River Bridge (also known as the Orange Bridge), as well as River Road Park near the Riverbend store.

These tests can’t take place until Monday (Aug. 12) due to the short shelf life of water samples and the testing schedule at the lab that Island Health typically uses. The lab only receives samples Monday through Wednesday, he said, and the issue at Papermill Dam only came to light on Wednesday (Aug. 7).

The city closed the beach at Papermill Dam in response to the First Nations Health Authority closing the beach on the Tseshaht First Nation side of the Somass River (on Hector Road) after water tests the FNHA conducted showed high levels of E. coli in the water at the swimming area.

In response to public questions about whether the city’s sewage lagoon is causing high bacterial readings on the Somass, Pley said they regularly test the lagoon’s outflow. A test conducted July 3 showed the outflow was within acceptable levels, he said.

Previous story
Human remains found in central Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Just Posted

China Creek Campground issues boil water advisory

Campground on Alberni Inlet showing high levels of E. coli in drinking water system

Outcome of search for B.C. fugitives ‘absolutely devastating’: Alberni mayor

Manitoba RCMP believe they’ve found the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy song and ukulele at Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

The next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 15

High bacterial counts close second beach in Port Alberni

Papermill Dam closed on both sides of Somass River due to high E. coli counts

Motive will be ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

The bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been found

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding woman who didn’t return from trip

Rachelle Dawn Walton was reported missing July 23

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

Most Read