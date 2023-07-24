Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Chip seal work begins on Bamfield Main in ‘final phase’ of road surfacing project

Huu-ay-aht First Nations, province of B.C. partnered on project

Chip sealing has begun on the road to Bamfield.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations announced last week that the chip seal coat work on Bamfield Main was scheduled to begin on July 22, 2023. This is the final phase of the Bamfield Main Road Surfacing Project, in partnership with the province of British Columbia.

Huu-ay-aht Executive Councillor Wiiheyakchikk (Brad Johnson) said that Huu-ay-aht is “excited” for the final stage of the road improvement to be completed.

“The road improvements will provide safety for Huu-ay-aht citizens, the Bamfield community and visitors, and that is one of our main priorities,” said Johnson. “With the economic benefits this will bring to the region, we look forward to building a sustainable economy for our Nation.”

The project started almost three years ago, after a bus crash along the road led to the deaths of two University of Victoria students. The two governments responded with a project to create a safer route between Port Alberni and Bamfield, identified as “The Bamfield Road Reconciliation Project.”

READ MORE: Bamfield Road safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash

READ MORE: Several factors led to deadly bus crash on Bamfield Road: RCMP report

The province’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Murray Rankin, explained that Bamfield Main is a “vital roadway” on Vancouver Island, connecting residents of several communities to the rest of the Island.

“I commend Huu-ay-aht First Nations for their steadfast commitment and continued progress on such a large-scale project,” he said. “This project will ensure Bamfield Main is a safe route for everyone.”

The project’s final phase is expected to be completed by the end of early fall 2023. Work will start at kilometres 36 to 76.6, working towards Bamfield. Then, seal coating will begin on kilometres 36 to 0, working towards Port Alberni.

During construction, detours, delays and alternating single-lane traffic with pilot vehicles will be in place. Notices can be found at www.huuayaht.org or www.wfproadinfo.com.

