Christy Clark and her son, Hamish, address the media during a press conference on her decision to leave public life. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Former premier Christy Clark has landed a job at a law firm as she officially moves on from political life.

Clark, who lost her post last July when the NDP-Green coalition was allowed to form government, had retired as leader of the BC Liberals in August.

The province’s longest serving female premier has taken a step back from public life for the past year, surfacing Wednesday with an announcement that she was joining Bennett Jones.

VIDEO: “I am done with public life,” says Christy Clark

Clark has joined the firm’s Vancouver office as a senior advisor on their governmental affairs and public policy team.

“Christy’s leadership as Premier took British Columbia to new economic heights,” said firm CEO Hugh MacKinnon. “Her vision on driving growth through trade is one that our clients share.”

