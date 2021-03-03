Chuck’s Burger Bar in Victoria closes doors after sexual assault allegations

Victoria police investigating reports of sexual misconduct, assault by former restaurant employee

Dozens of reports of sexualized violence against a former employee of downtown Victoria restaurant Chuck’s Burger Bar were posted online in January. A police investigation is ongoing. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A downtown Victoria restaurant at the centre of several sexualized violence allegations has closed its doors permanently.

Chuck’s Burger Bar announced on its social media accounts earlier this week that it was closing. New tenants have taken over the location, the restaurant stated.

“It has been a privilege being part of the Greater Victoria business community,” the statement continued. “We are determined to bring positive and lasting changes for the betterment of our community.”

The restaurant appears to have since deleted its website and all social media accounts.

In late January, a series of sexual assault and misconduct allegations lodged at an employee of the restaurant surfaced on social media, sparking public outcry. The employee was terminated and the restaurant issued a statement saying management and owners had no “cause for concern” with the employee in question until the allegations surfaced.

“We fully regret any harm that may have derived from the conduct of this particular former employee,” the statement said.

On Feb. 4, Victoria police announced that officers were investigating the allegations. At this time, no charges have been laid.

“This process takes time and we’re asking for patience moving forward,” said a statement from Special Victims Unit Detective Sgt. Jan Malinosky. “We are here to listen and are hoping to connect with more survivors.”

Anyone who wishes to report an incident or has information about an incident can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre offers counselling, victim services and a sexual assault response team. The centre can be reached 24/7 at 250-383-3232.

