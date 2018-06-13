City councillor Chris Alemany seeks re-election

Port Alberni councillor wants to be a strong voice for change

City councillor Chris Alemany announced Wednesday, June 13 that he will be seeking re-election in the 2018 Municipal Election. CHRISALEMANY.CA

Port Alberni City Councillor Chris Alemany announced today that he will again be seeking voters’ support in the October 2018 Municipal Election.

“The past four years have been a true privilege,” he said. “I have worked hard to represent the community and be a strong voice for change on council.”

Alemany grew up in Port Alberni, where he now lives with his wife, two children and menagerie of pets, including soon a couple of chickens in the backyard. He works at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo and is a member of the Union Executive and the Health and Safety representative for his Local. He looks forward to serving the community again and representing them if elected on October 20, 2018.

Alemany said he feels most proud of the work done by the city locally and at the provincial level to start to address its carbon footprint and make it more resilient to the effects of climate change.

“We have a long ways to go to prepare for the changes in weather, climate and food security that we are already seeing, but we have made some good progress,” said Alemany.

He has brought major issues to regional and provincial forums on behalf of the city, including advocating for the province to contract the Martin Mars. The city was successful in lobbying for changes to industrial slash burning, which has led to a review in the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations that should better protect our local air shed.

Most recently, a motion championed by Alemany was passed urging government to ensure oil spill response infrastructure is built on the west coast. That resolution will go to the province in September.

Alemany said he is excited to continue to be a part of the transition and renewal that is beginning in Port Alberni. There are ways to enhance and build the community so that it features sustainable industries and infrastructure that balance and promote jobs, carbon reduction, habitat preservation, livability, quality of life, poverty reduction and economic prosperity. Alemany believes we are at a historic time where senior government is prepared to invest in communities that are prepared to work with them.

“The community needs leadership that understands there is an optimistic way forward,” said Alemany. “Relying on the expectations of the past won’t get us to a prosperous and sustainable future.

If I am honoured with the voters’ support again, I will continue to work toward building a community that people choose to live in, can afford to live in and can work and play in as well.”

Alemany said he has learned that meaningful community engagement and a deliberate approach to planning is key to ensuring the long term success of the city.

“I believe I have proven to be someone who people know will always be open and honest with them,” he said. “I will listen to all and bring all topics to Council. I am not afraid to take a stand on difficult issues. I am very proud to be able to give people a voice.”

