The City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District are working on Housing Needs Reports and are seeking public feedback. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District are working on Housing Needs Reports and are seeking public feedback. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni, ACRD release housing survey

Survey open to Alberni Valley residents until Nov. 16

The City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) are looking for public feedback about housing in the Alberni Valley.

Both local governments have released a Housing Needs Assessment survey that asks for input from local community members about local demographics, economics and housing needs.

As of April 2019, provincial legislation requires municipal governments to produce and publish Housing Needs Reports that will identify existing and projected gaps in the community’s housing supply. Both the City of Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) have received funding from the Union of BC Municipalities to develop these reports.

READ MORE: Homelessness still an issue in Alberni Valley despite housing announcements

Although the city and the ACRD are working on separate reports—a government requirement—they are coordinating when it comes to public feedback.

“We’ve found when we’ve done other projects like this we often have a lot of overlap with city residents and regional district residents,” explained Mike Irg, ACRD manager of planning and development, during an ACRD board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28. “This way we’re not inundating the community with two versions of the same questions.”

Both the city and the ACRD are also using the same consultant for their reports, which will allow for a coordinated approach when it comes to research.

The full housing needs reports are expected to be completed by early 2021 and will be made public.

In the meantime, a housing needs survey is available to all city and Alberni Valley electoral area residents until Nov. 16. It takes about 15 minutes to complete. All answers will remain confidential. Those who complete the survey will also have a chance to enter a draw for a $50 gift card to a local business of their choice.

The survey can be found at letsconnectpa.ca.

Papers copies of the survey are also available by contacting the city’s planning department at 250-720-2808.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictHousingPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak
Next story
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Just Posted

The City of Port Alberni and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District are working on Housing Needs Reports and are seeking public feedback. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni, ACRD release housing survey

Survey open to Alberni Valley residents until Nov. 16

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballots flowing into electoral offices

More than 4,000 received for Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding so far

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, centre, and councillor Deb Haggard speak with Graham Hughes and others at a protest in front of the Port Alberni Shelter (Our Home on Eighth). Hughes and supporters have been at the shelter since Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni calls for investigation into shelter allegations

Former provincial election candidate organized protest in front of PA Shelter

A monument was unveiled during a ceremony in Tofino last week honouring Jo-Ann Fuller and Ivan Polivka. The monument will be placed on Hwy. 4 near Kennedy Lake. (Photo courtesy of Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC)
Somber ceremony held in Tofino to mark 10th anniversary of fatal ambulance crash

Beloved paramedics Jo-Ann Fuller and Ivan Polivka died in a tragic ambulance crash on Hwy. 4.

New Bulldogs forward Oak MacLeod fires a shot on the Grizzlies’ goal during the first period of a preseason game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: New guys get game winner for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Alberni records a 5-4 overtime win against the Victoria Grizzlies

Sooke’s Paul Larouche enjoys gold panning along the Sooke River, looking for small treasures. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
VIDEO: Island man finds niche audience by gold-panning on YouTube

Paul Larouche, 29, with over 215,000 subscribers, opens up about his journey

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Police service dog Herc helped RCMP locate and arrest suspects in the Ladysmith area on Oct. 23, 2020, related to a stolen vehicle. (Submitted)
RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from the area towards Chemainus.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

CBSA. (Black Press Media File)
4 sentenced in B.C. steroid smuggling, distribution ring that spilled into U.S.

Canadian Border Services Agency announced the results of a lengthy investigation it called ‘Project Trajectory’

Most Read