City of Port Alberni, ACRD to start in-person meetings by September

Regional district still has to install recording equipment for ‘hybrid’ meetings

Both the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) and City of Port Alberni are hoping to move to in-person meetings soon.

The ACRD board instructed staff on July 28 to prepare for returning to hybrid board and committee meetings in September. Hybrid meetings are where some directors attend in-person and some attend via Zoom.

Under current COVID-19 guidelines, ACRD board and committee meetings can now be held in person in the board room with 50 percent capacity.

But prior to holding in-person meetings, said general manager of administrative services Wendy Thomson, ACRD staff need to add recording equipment in order to continue recording and livestreaming meetings. District staff are hoping to have this equipment installed and operational by the end of August.

The City of Port Alberni is also hoping to move to in-person meetings again soon. Mayor Sharie Minions posted on Facebook on July 22 that the date of the first in-person meeting is expected to be announced “soon.”

“It’s been 16 months since we met in this room,” she posted. “So exciting to see our council chambers set up for in-person meetings again!”



