City of Port Alberni answers questions about COVID-19

The City of Port Alberni will be answering local questions about the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 3.

Tune in to 93.3 The PEAK at 8:10 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. to listen to Mayor Sharie Minions and Medical Health Officer Dr. Paul Hasselback discuss the local COVID-19 situation. The two will attempt to answer as many questions as possible live on-air.

If you have a question, visit www.letsconnectpa.ca/COVID-19 and click on the “Q&A” tab to submit it.

Clips from the radio shows will be uploaded to www.letsconnectpa.ca.

