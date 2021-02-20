City of Port Alberni asks public for input on 2021 budget

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Port Alberni is still hoping to get input from members of the public on the 2021 budget.

The current 2021-2025 draft financial plan proposes a 3.95 percent tax increase for 2021, but council has until May to go over the proposed budget and make changes.

Port Alberni city council will be hosting an E-Town Hall Meeting on Monday, March 1 at 7 p.m. to hear from the public. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting must take place virtually, instead of in person.

To join the webinar, register on the city’s website at www.portalberni.ca. Viewers will also be able to watch the meeting via livestream on the city’s website or on YouTube.

For those who don’t want to engage virtually, comments and questions can be submitted by email (council@portalberni.ca) or by drop-off at city hall (4850 Argyle Street).

The full draft budget can be found on the city’s website at www.portalberni.ca/budget.

