The areas noted in yellow are the five properties included in the sale of the Somass Sawmill to the City of Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

City of Port Alberni buys Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million

City, Western Forest Products come to agreement following expropriation notice

The City of Port Alberni has purchased the Somass Sawmill lands for $5.3 million from Western Forest Products.

The land purchase includes:

• The property on which Somass Division Sawmill is situated.

• A property currently used as a parking lot for Somass Division Sawmill.

• Two properties that include Harbour Road and the rail right of way extending from Argyle Street to the northern gate of Alberni Pacific Division Sawmill.

• A linear portion of land to be subdivided from a larger parcel on which HemVal Kilns is situated. The portion of land will extend from Dunbar Street and include the bed and upland on both banks of Dry Creek.

The city intends to pay for the properties using funds from the city’s reserves, including the Community Forest Dividend Reserve.

“Acquiring the Somass Lands and adjacent parking lot has been a primary focus of City Council since shortly after being elected in 2018. Remediating and repurposing these lands in a way that recognizes the shifting nature of our vibrant community represents a fundamental shift for the City of Port Alberni. City Council is thrilled to be moving forward on the purchase of these properties which is key in actioning the City’s Corporate Strategic Plan,” Minions said.

No details on how much remediation will cost were released.

More to come…

The Somass Sawmill sits idle in early May 2021. While the kilns have been in use occasionally, and the lot has been used to store woodchips this spring, the mill has been curtailed since July 27, 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

