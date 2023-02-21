(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

City of Port Alberni cancels Feb. 21 budget meeting

Meeting canceled out of respect to Tseshaht First Nation ground scan announcement

The City of Port Alberni has cancelled a budget meeting that was originally scheduled for tonight (Feb. 21) at city hall.

“In response to the announcement made today by Tseshaht First Nation regarding the Alberni Indian Residential School Phase 1 results and out of respect for our First Nations neighbours, the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled,” an official posted on the city’s social media platforms.

READ: Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67

The Tseshaht First Nation announced results this afternoon from the first phase of ground-penetrating radar around the former AIRS site, which is in Tseshaht territory.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast as the city mourns with the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, residential school survivors and families and friends of those children who were taken and not returned.

Another meeting date has not been set.

(AV News file photo)
Tseshaht First Nation dancers perform during the Doing it for our Ancestors announcement on Feb. 21, 2023. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Judith Hutchison will be the featured reader at Electric Mermaid: Live Reads at Char’s Landing on Feb. 22, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Ty Cyr tries to get around one of the Carihi Tyees during the opening game of the North Island Playoffs in Port Alberni on Thursday, Feb. 16. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
