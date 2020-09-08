Work continues on the Gertrude Street Bridge over Roger Creek. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni completes bridge work over Roger Creek

The Gertrude Street bridge has been undergoing repairs since December

Drivers and pedestrians may have noticed some construction work taking place near the Gertrude Street, Stamp Avenue and Roger Street intersection.

This is related to a repair project on the Gertrude Street bridge over Roger Creek. Major construction on the bridge’s deck was completed back in December, and now the city has moved onto the final phase of the project, which involves embankment protection and some missing riprap underneath the bridge.

READ MORE: Bridge work planned for major ‘pinch point’ in Port Alberni

All work will take place beneath the bridge and no significant traffic implications are expected, according to a city news release.

ConstructionPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni completes bridge work over Roger Creek

The Gertrude Street bridge has been undergoing repairs since December

Writers from Kootenays and Qualicum Beach join forces at Words on Fire

Alberni Valley spoken word open mic event is now virtual

Pot Luck Ceramics closes ground-breaking social enterprise

Port Alberni store celebrates successes in face of COVID-19

Port Alberni fisher wins Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020

Fish caught Saturday kept up the overall lead throughout the weekend

Portions of Kitsuksis Dyke will be closed for maintenance Sept. 8

City of Port Alberni will be placing barriers on west side along Margaret Street

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Multiple crews called to wildfire at ecological reserve near Ladysmith

Crews are on scene at Aho Road

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Most Read