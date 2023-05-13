City of Port Alberni considers removing public input at council meetings

More engagement would be added to less formal committee of the whole meetings

Port Alberni city council is considering removing the public input period from its regular council meetings.

Currently, the city permits a maximum of four speakers to address council for three minutes each at the beginning of a council meeting.

However, council has proposed that regular meetings of council should be focused on council decisions, while committee of the whole meetings have been identified as a “more suitable” format for public engagement. Committee of the whole meetings take place in the evenings, instead of the afternoons, and are streamed live online.

READ MORE: Port Alberni city council to keep afternoon meetings

Council discussed these changes during a Monday, May 8 regular meeting, with Councillor Todd Patola expressing opposition.

“It seems to me we’ve missed the mark, because we’re taking away opportunities for engagement,” he said. “Which may be very good for streamlining, but we’re failing to replace those opportunities for engagement somewhere else.”

Councillor Dustin Dame agreed that council has a responsibility to make sure the public can engage in meetings, but said he overall supported the changes.

“The intent and the spirit of the changes that have been made are not to avoid public engagement,” he said. “I think they are to put public engagement in its most effective place.”

Councillor John Douglas, meanwhile, said he was willing to give the changes a try and see how they worked.

“We can always come back and refine this again,” he said.

Councillor Debbie Haggard said that in the past members of the public have “abused” the public input period.

“There have been instances where people have used the public input period to try and move forward their political agendas, such as during COVID,” she said. “There have been times when people have come forward and have been threatening and very abusive to council, to the point where I have felt very unsafe being in here.”

Some of these instances, said Haggard, led the city to undertake a Violence Risk Assessment, which has led to some structural changes at city hall for council’s safety.

READ MORE: Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

Haggard also added that a “less formal process” might make people more comfortable to come forward and speak in front of council.

Council agreed to increase the time limit for public input at committee of the whole meetings to five minutes, instead of three, while the number of speakers will be increased to six. City residents and taxpayers will get priority.

“I think that what we’re trying to achieve here is a more free discussion in committee of the wholes,” said Mayor Sharie Minions.

Members of the public will still be able to ask questions at the end of regular council meetings, but people will be limited to three questions each.

One member of the public, Joseph Leskosek, used the public input period on Monday to express his opposition to the changes. He said he does not want to see the public input period removed.

“It’s not a big thing, it doesn’t take a lot of time at the first part of a meeting,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to interfere with business that much. Democracy is messy sometimes, and sometimes it does create its own problems, but I’m glad we have it.”

Council gave the first three readings to the changes on Monday. The changes are scheduled to be adopted during the next regular meeting of council.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni