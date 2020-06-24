City of Port Alberni imposing water restrictions on July 1

Stage 1 water restrictions come into effect in the City of Port Alberni on July 1, 2020. (CITY OF PORT ALBERNI PHOTO)

The City of Port Alberni will be implementing water restrictions starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Stage 1 Water Restrictions will come into effect, which means that from 6-9 a.m. and again from 6-9 p.m., even-numbered addresses can water on even-numbered calendar days and odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered calendar days.

Residents can continue with drip/micro irrigation and hand-watering using a spring-loaded nozzle or watering pail/bucket any day to a maximum of two hours. Washing vehicles and outdoor surfaces is permitted any day using a spring-loaded nozzle or water pail/bucket.

“Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility,” said Clinton Wright, utilities superintendent, in a press release. “By reducing the amount of water consumed throughout the driest months of the year, we are acting as good stewards towards our natural resources.”

According to the same press release, the city achieved a five percent conservation rate during the 2019 Stage 1 restrictions. For 2020, the city is hoping its citizens can achieve 20 percent.

Wright says the city is fortunate to have a multi-sourced, secure and clean supply of renewable water.

“Stage 1 restrictions are a reminder to consumers that the efforts made now to conserve that resource while rainfall begins to diminish may lessen the risk of having to enforce more restrictive measures if the summer is drier than anticipated,” he said.

Some conservation steps that can be taken include:

Letting your lawn go gold or dormant throughout the summer;

Avoiding the permanent-press cycle on your washing machine;

Taking shorter showers and installing water-saving showerheads;

Keeping a jug of water in the fridge—running the tap to cool off the water is wasteful;

Ensuring taps and hose connections aren’t dripping.

Visit www.portalberni.ca and search “Water Restrictions” for more information.

