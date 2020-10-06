The proposed welcome signs for Port Alberni as designed by Scott Signs. (SCREENSHOT)

City of Port Alberni looks at designs for welcome sign

Mayor says proposed welcome signs designs are a ‘good starting point’

The City of Port Alberni is still working on a design for a “Welcome to Port Alberni” sign at the city’s entrance.

Bill Collette, executive director with the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, contracted Scott Signs out of Parksville to come up with three designs for a Port Alberni welcome sign. All three designs say “Welcome to Port Alberni” and have space for the city, Tseshaht First Nation and Hupacasath First Nation logos.

Currently, an Alberni Valley welcome sign is posted on the side of the highway near the city’s entrance, but this sign is actually located on Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District land.

Collette suggested putting the new sign at the corner of John Street and Johnston Road (near the entrance to Walmart).

“There are three or four entrances to the city,” he admitted during a council meeting on Monday, Sept. 28. “But maybe it’s just starting with the first and seeing where we go from there.”

The total project estimate comes to more than $43,000, which includes design work, construction, landscaping, lighting and yearly maintenance. The city currently has $25,000 in its budget for a welcome sign.

A few councillors expressed concern about the fact that a local artist was not hired, but Collette said he had trouble getting a response from local designers about the project. The contractor, Scott Signs, also designed the Nanoose Bay welcome sign on the side of Highway 19.

Mayor Sharie Minions said the proposed designs were “a good starting point” but wanted to provide more feedback about the sign before any decisions were made. She added that she would like to see more colour.

“I am quite picky when it comes to things like this,” she laughed. “I do really like the basic concept. I would like to see us have something that it more authentic to Port Alberni.”

She asked councillors to look over the designs and pass along any feedback to the Chamber of Commerce.

“Given that we’re not in any kind of urgent rush to get the sign done, I think we should make sure that it is exactly as we wanted before we proceed,” she said.

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni looks at designs for welcome sign

Mayor says proposed welcome signs designs are a ‘good starting point’

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the preseason with two wins against Cowichan Caps

Bulldogs will travel to Duncan for another pair of preseason games

Mother bear and three young cubs killed in car crash near Ucluelet

“Sadly, there are bears that are hit and killed by vehicles every year,” said Bob Hansen of WildSafeBC

BC VOTES 2020: Helen Poon advocates for small business and families in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Helen Poon is a BC Liberal candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Josie Osborne wants to work for the people of Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Josie Osborne is a BC NDP candidate in the 2020 provincial election

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Greater Victoria’s 55+ BC Games committee planning for safe 2021 competition

Richmond cancelled 2020 Games due to COVID, but local organizers optimistic about next year

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read