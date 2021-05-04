City of Port Alberni OKs plans for public safety building uptown

The proposed public safety building on Third Avenue will house the City of Port Alberni’s bylaw services department and community policing volunteers. (SCREENSHOT)

Construction work will be starting soon on the City of Port Alberni’s public safety building.

The city will be undertaking renovations on the Uptown building in the coming months, including “extensive” exterior and interior alterations.

The lot and the building, located at 3075 Third Avenue (across the street from Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society), were purchased by the city in 2020. The city’s 2021-2025 financial plan set aside $325,000 from reserves to be used for renovations.

The building, when finished, will house the city’s bylaw services staff and community policing volunteers. The interior will consist of a front foyer, a reception area, offices and storage. It will also include washrooms that will be open to the public.

Development planner Brian McLoughlin said the exterior of the building will have a “significant amount” of lighting.

“The importance of the lighting is that it will help with public safety and enhance the overall appearance of the Uptown neighbourhood,” he said.

Council voted on Monday, April 26 to issue a development permit for the building.

“I think everyone is excited to see this project move forward,” said Councillor Debbie Haggard, who was acting mayor during the April 26 meeting. “Including council, members of the community and the Third Avenue merchants.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.