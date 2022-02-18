A combination of inclement weather and supply issues has left many of Port Alberni’s road markings in rough shape. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni plays catch-up on line painting

Line painting on city streets has fallen behind because of supply issues

Line painting on city streets has fallen behind because of supply line issues affecting paint suppliers, city council was told on Monday, Feb. 14.

Councillor Cindy Solda said she heard multiple complaints about the problem, with some road marking around the city becoming more difficult for motorists to see.

“There’s no centre line, so they’re just concerned,” Solda said.

Acting CAO Scott Smith said the maintenance of line painting fell behind last year because of shortfalls in the supply of paint. The city hires a contractor to do most of the upkeep.

“I know that our engineer reached out to multiple suppliers to ensure we would get adequate supplies this year,” Smith said.

The city street sweeper already begun winter cleanup and should start to help, he said.

“We did not get as much line painting done last year and we are working to ensure we have adequate supplies to catch up this year,” he added.

