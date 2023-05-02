(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

City of Port Alberni settles on 7.26% residential tax increase for 2023

Financial plan for 2023-2027 adopted at special meeting after councillor raises procedural question

Port Alberni city council has officially adopted its 2023-2027 budget.

The final budget includes a 2023 tax increase of 7.26 percent for the average single-family residential property (valued at $530,609). This equates to an increase of $156.74.

City council adopted the financial plan during a special meeting on Tuesday, April 25. Council was originally scheduled to adopt the plan one day earlier on April 24, but this was delayed after some procedural questions were raised by Coun. Todd Patola. City CAO Mike Fox clarified on Tuesday that the city did follow correct procedures throughout the budget process, although there were “different avenues” available.

The city’s draft financial plan was first presented back in February, and council spent several months adjusting the plan with public feedback, eventually bringing the proposed tax increase down from 8 percent to 7.26 percent.


Port Alberni

