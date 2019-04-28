City of Port Alberni takes over nuisance property on Margaret Street

The City of Port Alberni has taken over demolition of a nuisance property on Margaret Street after the property owner missed a deadline earlier this month.

The property at 4781 Margaret St. has been on the city’s radar for a while. The house had no electrical service, and the “unauthorized” occupants were reportedly accumulating rubbish and garbage, as well as attempting to steal electrical power from neighbours. A structure fire took place on March 2, and during a council meeting on March 12, council imposed remedial action on the property, requiring it to be demolished due to extensive fire damage.

The deadline for demolition was April 12 at 5 p.m., but according to the city’s manager of bylaw services, Flynn Scott, city staff has received no response from property owner Steven Boden, despite several attempts to contact him.

“It’s our understanding that the property owner has walked away and this will be the responsibility of the city at this time,” said Scott during another council meeting on Tuesday, April 23.

The city will now take over remediation of the Margaret Street property, starting with an on-site inspection to determine the amount of work that needs to be done.

While Boden has not been in contact with the city, Scott confirmed on Tuesday that the property’s taxes have been paid to date. He is “optimistic” that the city will be able to recover the cost for the property.



