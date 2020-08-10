City of Port Alberni to discuss ‘Quay to Quay’ pathway

Port Alberni city council is hoping to move forward on a pathway between Victoria Quay and Harbour Quay

In their 2019-2023 strategic plan, Port Alberni city council proposed connecting the Quays with a multi-use path between the Kitsuksis Dyke and Harbour Quay.

City staff have been working on a conceptual design, identifying land use and ownership, environmental impacts, engineering options, funding opportunities and budget. Staff have now identified a grant funding opportunity, with an October deadline.

On Monday, Aug. 10, city council will discuss whether or not to prepare an application for the Connect the Quays project. The council meeting will be available to watch on the city’s website and YouTube page starting at 2 p.m.

You can find more information about the Connect the Quays project on the city’s website. Resident feedback is invited. You can send your comments to council@portalberni.ca.

