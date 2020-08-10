Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni to discuss ‘Quay to Quay’ pathway

Port Alberni city council has proposed connecting Victoria Quay to Harbour Quay

Port Alberni city council is hoping to move forward on a pathway between Victoria Quay and Harbour Quay

In their 2019-2023 strategic plan, Port Alberni city council proposed connecting the Quays with a multi-use path between the Kitsuksis Dyke and Harbour Quay.

READ MORE: Port Alberni city council reveals 2019-2023 strategic plan

City staff have been working on a conceptual design, identifying land use and ownership, environmental impacts, engineering options, funding opportunities and budget. Staff have now identified a grant funding opportunity, with an October deadline.

On Monday, Aug. 10, city council will discuss whether or not to prepare an application for the Connect the Quays project. The council meeting will be available to watch on the city’s website and YouTube page starting at 2 p.m.

You can find more information about the Connect the Quays project on the city’s website. Resident feedback is invited. You can send your comments to council@portalberni.ca.

Port AlberniTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scammers use Port Alberni RCMP number for fraud call

Just Posted

City of Port Alberni to discuss ‘Quay to Quay’ pathway

Port Alberni city council has proposed connecting Victoria Quay to Harbour Quay

BC Hydro urges caution over planned flow increases on Ash River

River flow increases will assist fish migration, but could pose safety risk to humans

VIDEO: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Gurdeep Pandher spreads joy through dance, forms cross-cultural connections amid pandemic

Indigenous regalia stolen from car in Port Alberni

RCMP are asking for information on three ceremonial items

Scammers use Port Alberni RCMP number for fraud call

Caller demanded person buy bitcoin to avoid arrest

QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

In what has been described as a post-truth era, how much do you know about truth and lies?

NHL playoffs: Canucks to meet St. Louis Blues in Round 1

Vancouver takes on defending champs beginning Wednesday

Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike

Incident happened at his home in California

Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

Most Read