Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path

City has budgeted $7.2 million over three years for the project

The City of Port Alberni will be holding a public engagement session for their planned Quay to Quay pathway.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Echo Centre (Cedar Room). People are welcome to drop in to ask questions or share their ideas about the proposed pathway.

The city has been in the planning stages of a multi-modal pathway between Victoria Quay and Harbour Quay for more than a year now. A total of $7.2 million over three years (2021-2023) has been budgeted for a multi-modal pathway which will run approximately four kilometres along the city’s waterfront and link with existing trail systems.

The city is seeking input on preferred routes, design, construction and public amenities along the path.

Another open house at the Echo Centre is planned for Nov. 3.

Some proposed routes and fact sheets about the project are available at www.letsconnectpa.ca. A public survey for more input can also be found at this website.

Port Alberni

Previous story
B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says
Next story
Judge dismisses B.C. mom’s attempt to block son’s gender affirming surgery

Just Posted

Victoria Quay offers a short walking path along Port Alberni’s waterfront. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni to hold open house for quay to quay path

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham, left, and Port Alberni Port Authority (PAPA) chair Shelley Chrest cut the ribbon at the grand opening for Dock+, the food hub at the former Port Fish plant by Tyee Landing, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)
The Dock+ food hub fuels appetites and innovation in Port Alberni

Representatives from Tseshaht First Nation accept the $10,000 donation at the Catalyst Port Alberni mill. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Paper Excellence makes $10,000 donation for residential school memorial in Port Alberni

Jaydon Merritt of the Port Alberni Bombers has the puck poked away by Victoria goaltender Fraser Wyatt during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sept. 28, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first franchise win