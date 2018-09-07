City of Port Alberni unveils new elevator at city hall

The city of Port Alberni officially unveiled its new elevator at city hall on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Port Alberni resident Norm Bisaro was the first person to use the new elevator, following a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.

“We are committed to making Port Alberni an accessible and inclusive community for all to enjoy, and these improvements have us leading by example,” said Mayor Mike Ruttan on Thursday. “By ensuring inviduals have barrier-free access to city resources, services and programs, we are helping to build the community we envisioned at the start of our term as council.”

The new elevator in the interior of city hall is just one new accessibility improvement that provides unhindered access to all three levels of the building. Other upgrades include electronic sliding doors at the building’s main entrance and Braille writing that will allow those with visual impairments to access the elevator without assistance.

“A city hall is a busy and important gathering place, and this new elevator makes Port Alberni’s city hall a safer, more inclusive place, where everyone can fully participate and contribute,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility in a press release.

The accessibility improvements at city hall were budgeted at $150,000 and the city received $50,000 from the federal government’s Enabling Accessibility Fund. The remaining $100,000 comes from the city’s Land Sale Reserve Fund. The project was started in February of this year, and ended in July.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com