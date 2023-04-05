City of Port Alberni won’t be bringing in pay parking, but will enforce time limits

Although Port Alberni’s Uptown is continuing to grow and expand with new businesses, the city does not have any immediate plans to put in pay parking.

Port Alberni city council discussed the possibility of pay parking during a meeting on Monday, March 27. Ryan Toso, the owner of Mobius Books on Argyle Street, wrote a letter to council, expressing concern about the “ongoing problem” of parking in the Uptown area.

“In my specific block, there are regularly half of the available stalls occupied by residents, business owners and employees,” he said. “In talking with other business owners, this is a problem in all the commercial districts with on street parking.”

He recommended introducing pay parking to encourage turnover in the parking stalls and to provide additional revenue for the city. In his letter, he notes that the District of Tofino recently introduced a pay parking program on some of its downtown streets.

READ MORE: Tofino readies pay parking expansion into downtown

However, Port Alberni Councillor Debbie Haggard pointed out that Tofino’s pay parking was put in place to capitalize on the community’s tourist revenue and to prevent overnight camping on Tofino’s streets.

“It was a real issue there,” said Haggard. “I don’t think [Port Alberni] is quite there yet for pay parking. But as we do develop our waterfront properties, it may be something that we might want to look at in the future.”

Councillor Dustin Dame, who owns a business in the Uptown area, agreed, and recommended enforcement of parking time limits instead.

“I do think this is going to become an increasing problem as time goes on,” he said. “I’m not sure it’s an immediate priority.”

Parking stalls in the Uptown area have a two-hour limit, but due to a combination of reasons—the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of staff, for instance—the city’s bylaw department stopped enforcing the time limit for a number of years. City CAO Mike Fox says that enforcement has now started again, mostly with “friendly reminders” rather than fines.

“We are providing people with notices,” he added. “‘Yes, we are enforcing now, and next time if you are in this location and you aren’t heeding the time, we will be fining.’”

Mayor Sharie Minions, who also owns a business in the Uptown area, pointed out that businesses need a place for staff and employees to park. She suggested that the city review parking and decide what areas will have time limits.

“Our community is really shifting,” said Minions. “I think that’s a good thing, because different areas that were once vacant are now filling.”



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni