City of Port Alberni’s security program open to all residents

Matching grant program offers 50 percent reimbursement for security upgrades

(PORTALBERNI.CA)

The City of Port Alberni’s bylaw and community safety team has opened applications for a security program to help deter, prevent and capture crime in the community.

The city’s Enhanced Security Initiative program was launched in 2019 as a pilot project for commercial properties only, but it has now been expanded to include residential properties. Both renters and building owners will be able to apply for the program.

READ MORE: Port Alberni's bylaw department launches new graffiti-busting program

The matching grant program offers 50 percent reimbursement up to a maximum of $1,000 for security enhancements, including video surveillance, security systems, exterior lighting and deadbolts/door locks.

The city has put $50,000 towards this program, with half of the funding carried over from the 2019 budget.

“I would encourage anybody and everybody to apply while we have the funding,” said community safety manager Gaylene Thorogood during an April 27 meeting of council. “Last time we only had 23 business owners and we didn’t max out our funding.”

The program opened on May 30 of this year, and applications will be accepted until July 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The application package is available online at www.portalberni.ca/ESIP. Each application will be assessed by the city’s review committee, and all successful applicants will be contacted directly at the end of July. They will have until October 30, 2020 to complete all work and claim the 50 percent reimbursement.


