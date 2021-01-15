Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Classes cancelled by fire at a Duncan-area school for the second time this week

Fire this morning at Duncan area middle school follows Monday blaze at nearby elementary

For the second time this week there’s been a fire at a Cowichan Valley School District school.

Classes were cancelled at Drinkwater Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 11 after an early morning fire outside the building, near the gym, and left halls and classrooms smelling of smoke.

SEE RELATED: Classes cancelled at Drinkwater Elementary after fire

On Friday, North Cowichan’s South End fire hall were called just after 7 a.m. to another fire, again, outside the school building.

This time, it was Ecole Mount Prevost School, just a couple of blocks away from Drinkwater Elementary. Again, the fire caused damage and sent smoke into classrooms.

A notice from the Cowichan Valley School District alerted students that there would be no classes today.

“Due to how close the fire was to the school, there will be no classes today . The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we’ll update when we have more information,” said the notice.

There was a small fire outside École Mount Prevost school early this morning. The North Cowichan Fire Department and…

Posted by Cowichan Valley School District on Friday, January 15, 2021

Firefighters called for RCMP, who got to the scene first. Though the flames had been extinguished by a citizen, RCMP reported to fire crews the fire was starting back up again. The fire was extinguished but damage had been done and smoke was again a problem.

It was a busy morning for some of Cowichan’s most dutiful volunteers.

At the same time crews from the South End hall on their way to the fire scene came upon a car accident on Sherman Road and before the hour was done, firefighters were called to a van fire at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 18.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
cowichan valleySchools

