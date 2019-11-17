A tanker truck caught on fire in B.C.’s Peace region Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Government of B.C.)

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Cleanup is underway in B.C.’s Peace region Sunday after a tanker truck caught fire and 40,000 litres of oil in the region.

According to the province, the b-train tanker truck was carrying petroleum crude oil when it was involved in an accident while crossing the Pouce Coupe bridge on Highway 49 at around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. The driver was taken to the hospital.

The accident, which happened five kilometres east of Dawson Creek, closed the bridge. The province said there was some “sheening” on the Pouce Coupe River right below the accident, and as of Sunday, a boom has been put in. The truck has been removed from the bridge and an environmental contractor has taken background, source and downstream water samples and installed wildlife deterrents to keep wildfire away from the area.

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek
Next story
UPDATE: Northbound lanes re-open along Malahat after small rockslide near Goldstream

Just Posted

UPDATE: Northbound lanes re-open along Malahat after small rockslide near Goldstream

Drivers asked to use caution, clean-up crews have finished on-site

Port Alberni cat stars in national fundraising calendar

Jax the cat was one of 13 pets selected from nearly 45,000 entries

BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs move game to Parksville due to ice rink closure

Prince George and Bulldogs to battle it out Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oceanside Place

Port Alberni language pole becomes ‘spiritual journey’

Funding shortfall could prove to be saving grace for project

Edmonton band honours the loss of a friend with show at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Album The Cost of Living was released on Oct. 4

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Most Read