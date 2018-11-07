Conservative MP Tony Clement is resigning from some of his duties after sending sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he claims targeted him for the purposes of financial extortion.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Tony Clement remains a member of the caucus despite his admission he sent sexually explicit photos and a video to someone online.

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

The well-known, long-time MP and former leadership candidate has resigned as justice critic and from all his committees including the national security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians that had given him top security clearance.

Related: Tony Clement steps back from duties after sending explicit images

Related: Albas gets new job in Tory shadow cabinet

Scheer says the RCMP and security connected to the privy council office are investigating to see if national security was compromised or if Clement was targeted because of that role.

Scheer says there is a code of conduct in place for his MPs but that he doesn’t think you should have to have a code to know not to send explicit photos to someone you don’t know online.

Scheer says he is taking Clement at his word that he sent the photos to someone he thought had consented but said the behaviour is still extremely upsetting and unbecoming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New washroom rules a win for transgender students at Alberni high school

Just Posted

New washroom rules a win for transgender students at Alberni high school

New rules, signs allow transgender students to use washrooms of their choice

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

ADAPS is at the heart of prevention programs in Port Alberni

ADAPS is one of four finalists in Pot Luck Ceramics fundraising campaign

Disabled veterans to get continuing ed through Pacific Coast University

Port Alberni-based university’s pilot project one of 21 funded across Canada

Motion for veterans passes unanimously in House of Commons

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns says motion could mean up to $124 million per year

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Semi truck tips over, spills scrap steel on Nanaimo highway onramp

Accident closes Duke Point Highway onramp northbound

Most Read