Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Closures planned for Bamfield Road

Construction by Mosaic unrelated to $30M upgrade

Mosaic Forest Management is undertaking some road construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker of Bamfield Main; work began on Monday, Feb. 22.

A Mosaic spokesperson warned that traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks and road users should expect temporary closures of up to 15 minutes between those times. No additional road closures are planned at this time following the construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker.

Bamfield Road upgrade at geotechnical stage

This construction is separate from a planned $30-million upgrade to the 76-kilometre-long gravel road that was announced in September 2020, a year after two University of Victoria students died and numerous others were injured when the bus they were riding in rolled off the road during a storm.

“We’ve started some work but it’s geotechnical work that’s going on right now. It’s before the actual construction,” Huu-ay-aht First Nations chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. said Monday.

The road is the main ground transportation link between Port Alberni, Bamfield and Anacla. Plans are to chipseal the unpaved industrial road. This will give it a hard surface but is not as permanent or expensive as paving it.

Dennis Sr. anticipates road drainage work will start in April, but construction won’t begin in earnest until June. The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2023. “That’s within the time frame we agreed with the province, over a three-year time frame. A lot of that is weather permitting,” he said.

Costs for upgrades to the road are being split between the Province of B.C. ($25.7 million) and Huu-ay-aht First Nations ($5 million).

The Huu-ay-aht, whose territory includes Anacla and Bamfield on Vancouver Island’s west coast, are overseeing the project with technical support from consulting firm Urban Systems.

This is the first time a First Nation has taken the lead on a road construction project in B.C.

“That’s significant,” Dennis Sr. said, and wouldn’t have happened even five years ago.

“We’ve developed a relationship where the province trusts us that we can do the work. That’s a huge reconciliation piece of work.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBamfield

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Previous story
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Just Posted

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)
Closures planned for Bamfield Road

Construction by Mosaic unrelated to $30M upgrade

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Alberni Valley’s Emergency Operations Centre is located around the corner and below the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District tests new mobile alert system

Residents can still sign up for free Voyent Alert! emergency messaging

Crews respond to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Renton Road in Cherry Creek on Saturday, Feb. 27. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Workshop destroyed in Cherry Creek fire

Crews stayed on scene overnight fighting ‘stubborn’ blaze

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tax error in 2020 means lower rate for residents in 2021

Alberni’s taxation for regional library accidently written down twice

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

The Nanaimo Clippers in action at Frank Crane Arena in early 2020. (News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo Clippers for sale, owner says hockey won’t be back to normal any time soon

Wes Mussio says he’s had numerous inquiries about the junior A club already

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation, May 8, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s weekend COVID-19 cases: 532 Saturday, 508 Sunday, 438 Monday

Fraser Health still has most, eight more coronavirus deaths

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hills using a homemade trip camera. Vancouver Island is home to approximately 800 cougars, which makes up about a quarter of the total population in B.C. (Gary Schroyen photo) Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hill using a homemade trip camera. Schroyen presents Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication on Nov. 30. (Gary Schroyen photo)
Declining Vancouver Island cougar populations linked to wolves

Large carnivore specialist says human development still plays biggest role on cougar numbers

Most Read