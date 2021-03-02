Closures planned for Bamfield Road

Mosaic Forest Management is undertaking some road construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker of Bamfield Main; work began on Monday, Feb. 22.

A Mosaic spokesperson warned that traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the next two weeks and road users should expect temporary closures of up to 15 minutes between those times. No additional road closures are planned at this time following the construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker.

Bamfield Road upgrade at geotechnical stage

This construction is separate from a planned $30-million upgrade to the 76-kilometre-long gravel road that was announced in September 2020, a year after two University of Victoria students died and numerous others were injured when the bus they were riding in rolled off the road during a storm.

“We’ve started some work but it’s geotechnical work that’s going on right now. It’s before the actual construction,” Huu-ay-aht First Nations chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. said Monday.

The road is the main ground transportation link between Port Alberni, Bamfield and Anacla. Plans are to chipseal the unpaved industrial road. This will give it a hard surface but is not as permanent or expensive as paving it.

Dennis Sr. anticipates road drainage work will start in April, but construction won’t begin in earnest until June. The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2023. “That’s within the time frame we agreed with the province, over a three-year time frame. A lot of that is weather permitting,” he said.

Costs for upgrades to the road are being split between the Province of B.C. ($25.7 million) and Huu-ay-aht First Nations ($5 million).

The Huu-ay-aht, whose territory includes Anacla and Bamfield on Vancouver Island’s west coast, are overseeing the project with technical support from consulting firm Urban Systems.

This is the first time a First Nation has taken the lead on a road construction project in B.C.

“That’s significant,” Dennis Sr. said, and wouldn’t have happened even five years ago.

“We’ve developed a relationship where the province trusts us that we can do the work. That’s a huge reconciliation piece of work.”



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBamfield



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.